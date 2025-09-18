All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Could Leave NBA Before Retiring, LeBron James Praises Doncic, More

Gabe Smallson

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic could leave the NBA before his basketball career is over to play overseas. After his dazzling performances in the latest EuroBasket tournament, Doncic has shown that he can dominate on a global scale, but at least for the immediate future, he will be suiting up in purple and gold.

In other news, fellow superstar LeBron James gave immense praise to Doncic recently. The duo is preparing for their first full season together as a new core has been placed around them to hopefully dominate the 2025-26 campaign.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers’ Luka Doncic Could Leave NBA Before Basketball Career is Over

Lakers’ LeBron James Heaps Praise on Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic ‘Awestruck’ By Lakers Teammate LeBron James

Lakers’ Luka Doncic Recalls Message From Kobe Bryant After First Meeting

Lakers’ Luka Doncic Provides New Insight Into Trade From Mavericks

Adam Silver Says Luka Doncic Trade Was ‘Kick In the A--’ to Lakers Star

