Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Injury, Game 5 Lineup, Mark Williams Takes Shots
Despite a valiant attempt to come back from behind, the Los Angeles Lakers came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves and have been eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs in five games despite being a hard favorite to win.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers now that their postseason journey has sadly come to an end.
Lakers' Luka Doncic Exits Game With Apparent Serious Injury
One of the most upsetting moments of the game came when star point guard Luka Doncic went down with a back injury toward the end of the first half. While he initially left the court, he returned in the second half, albeit notably more sluggish than he was before.
Despite the back injury, Doncic had a decent showing, recording 28 points, nine assists, and seven total rebounds.
Lakers HC JJ Redick Gives One Word Answer About Game 5 Lineup Plan
One of the strangest calls for Game 5 came before it even started when it was revealed that the Lakers would start the game without a center, instead opting for Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, and Dorian Finney-Smith.
This moved Jaxson Hayes to the bench and left a major hole for Los Angeles right underneath the rim, leading to Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert having a dominant game with 27 points and 24 total rebounds.
Lakers News: Mark Williams Appears to Take Massive Shot At LA After Playoff Exit
Needless to say, the Lakers were really missing a solid big man that would be able to defend the interior. Originally, Los Angeles tried to solve this by trading for Mark Williams of the Charlotte Hornets, but the deal fell through when he failed his physical exam.
Now that the Lakers have been eliminated from the playoffs, Williams seems to have had the last laugh, posting a simple smiley face after Game 5. This was just the latest of many digs from Williams.
