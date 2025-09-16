All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Multiple Trade Ideas, Bronny James Gets Reality Check, Free Agent Bigs Working Out for NY

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza (55) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
As the Los Angeles Lakers' offseason marches on, there are still plenty of moves to be made in addition to the many changes the roster has already seen. Three Lakers who are likely to be traded before the deadline are highlighted as the NBA world knows that LA's front office is working tirelessly to get the best team possible around Luka Doncic for years to come.

In other news, a Lakers insider sends Bronny James a harsh reality check going into this season. The son of superstar teammate LeBron James has a few aspects of his game that need improving before he can be a consistent rotational guy.

Finally, there are multiple Lakers free agents reportedly working out with the New York Knicks. The two centers are looking to write the next chapter of their basketball lives in the Big Apple.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

