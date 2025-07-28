All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Nikola Jokic Agent With LeBron James, Luka Doncic Body Transformation, LeBron To Announce Retirement?

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the net against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the fourth quarter during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter were pictured on a boat with Nikola Jokic's agent, Misko Raznatovic, according to a social media post from Raznatovic. The caption hinted at making plans for the 2026 season, coincidentally when James will be a free agent.

Additionally, James' superstar teammate Luka Doncic has clearly been hitting the gym this offseason. The 26-year-old point guard has a career 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game average over the last seven seasons, but perhaps his new look will help take him to another level.

Finally, in more LeBron news, the King could reportedly announce his retirement in August. A key NBA insider spoke on murmurs he heard that if a retirement were to come, the time to do it would be in August.

Nikola Jokic’s Agent Posts Cryptic Photo With Lakers’ LeBron James, Maverick Carter

Lakers' Luka Doncic Going Viral for Shocking Body Transformation

Lakers' LeBron James Could Announce Impending Retirement in August: Report

