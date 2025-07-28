Lakers Notes: Nikola Jokic Agent With LeBron James, Luka Doncic Body Transformation, LeBron To Announce Retirement?
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and longtime business partner Maverick Carter were pictured on a boat with Nikola Jokic's agent, Misko Raznatovic, according to a social media post from Raznatovic. The caption hinted at making plans for the 2026 season, coincidentally when James will be a free agent.
Additionally, James' superstar teammate Luka Doncic has clearly been hitting the gym this offseason. The 26-year-old point guard has a career 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game average over the last seven seasons, but perhaps his new look will help take him to another level.
Finally, in more LeBron news, the King could reportedly announce his retirement in August. A key NBA insider spoke on murmurs he heard that if a retirement were to come, the time to do it would be in August.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Nikola Jokic’s Agent Posts Cryptic Photo With Lakers’ LeBron James, Maverick Carter
Lakers' Luka Doncic Going Viral for Shocking Body Transformation
Lakers' LeBron James Could Announce Impending Retirement in August: Report
Former NBA Guard Tattoos Lakers' LeBron James on Himself
Lakers Did Not Give LeBron James 'Significant Notice' They Were Trading Anthony Davis
NBA Hall of Famer Slams Kobe Bryant Disrespect, Says Lakers Star is Top 3 All Time
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.