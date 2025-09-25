Lakers Notes: Ominous LeBron James Update, Austin Reaves Contract Prediction, Giannis Talks Luka Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers received an ominous update from LeBron James' agent regarding the superstar's future with the team. LA seems to be planning on the King to play this upcoming season in the purple and gold, and has shown no indication that that is no longer the case.
In other news, a league expert predicts that Austin Reaves is in line for a major payday next season. Reaves saw increased averages in his points, rebounds, assists, and steals last year and will look to keep up his steady production into the 2025-26 campaign.
Finally, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a brief message on the blockbuster deal that made fellow superstar Luka Doncic a Laker. Not even the Greek Freak could control his shock when the initial news broke.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
LeBron James' Agent Provides Ominous Update on Future With Lakers, NBA
Lakers Star in Line for $100 Million-Plus Contract Next Year, Says Expert
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 3-Word Message On Lakers' Luka Doncic Trade
Dan Hurley Makes Shocking Admission About The Lakers Last Season
Carmelo Anthony Makes Shocking Claim About Lone Season With Lakers
Lakers' Rob Pelinka, JJ Redick to Address Media This Week
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.