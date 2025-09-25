LeBron James' Agent Provides Ominous Update on Future With Lakers, NBA
For the first time since he moved to LA, things have gotten strangely icy between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Trade rumors have swirled around James this summer.
The Lakers are still intent on keeping James this season. It's highly unlikely that the Lakers end up moving James, although they would if he absolutely demands that.
Things all started when Rich Paul made a cryptic statement about James' future. Paul has once again made a comment about James' future that is raising some eyebrows.
Paul Encourages Lakers Fans to Appreciate The Present With LeBron James
While reporting on NBA Today, ESPN's Shams Charania talked about what Rich Paul explained about James' future.
"It's clear that he's not sure about his future. Does he have one year left? Does he have another season after that? I did speak to his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, today, and he told me, 'It's important not to worry about the future when it comes to LeBron James. Just appreciate the present."
That comment certainly raises some questions about whether or not James is looking to retire at the end of the year instead of going somewhere else. He will be 41 years old when this season ends.
The Lakers are hoping to win one more title with James on the roster. He is still one of the best players in the NBA, even at his advanced age. Still, Father Time is undefeated.
The Lakers Might Only Get One More Season With LeBron James
Los Angeles might only have one more season with James on the roster either way. He might retire, or he could decide to opt out of the last year of his deal and go somewhere else. Both options are on the table.
Either way, this is why the Lakers made the decision to trade for Luka Doncic. They wanted to make sure that they had their future secure after James was no longer involved with the franchise.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
