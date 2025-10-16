Lakers Notes: Starting Lineup Prediction, LeBron James Retirement Discussions, Austin Reaves Called Out
The Los Angeles Lakers have a starting lineup prediction as the regular season is already less than a week away. Future Hall of Famer LeBron James is projected to miss the first few games of the campaign, but his replacement for the time being has yet to be decided.
Speaking of LeBron, his retirement became one of the most discussed topics of the offseason, regardless of whether the King himself showed any indication of it. James is currently rehabbing and preparing to play another NBA season, which is why Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have reportedly not discussed the notion with him.
While on the topic of Reaves, a former NBA guard didn't hold back when he called him out on his role with the Lakers. Reaves is coming off his best season and will look to exceed the expectations set for him as LA eyes a deep playoff run.
