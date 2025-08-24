Lakers Notes: Trade Idea With Warriors, Stephen A Smith Calls Out LeBron James, Kobe Bryant Biopic
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is looking more likely to stay on the team for the start of the season, but his future with the team is very much in doubt.
James, entering his 23rd season, is seeking another chance at winning a title, and the Lakers' roster, while good, does not rank among the best in the league.
He made his displeasure with the direction that the Lakers are building in clear over the offseason.
With his free agency looming, the Lakers need to prove their ability to contend, or the team may lose its superstar. Potentially, he could get traded in the middle of the upcoming season if he forces a move away from the Lakers.
A potential landing spot might be perpetually contending Golden State Warriors. James has voiced his desire to play alongside guard Stephen Curry, and a move to the Warriors would help him achieve just that.
In other news, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith addressed his relationship with LeBron James. The media personality battled with James after Smith made some comments regarding Bronny James.
Smith made it clear that he does not expect it to change anytime soon.
Finally, it was revealed that a Kobe Bryant biopic is in the works, capturing the essence of his career on and off the court.
