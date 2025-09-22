Lakers Notes: Warriors Want LeBron James, LA Trade Plans Revealed, Legend Wants Austin Reaves Dealt
The Los Angeles Lakers should expect to get a call regarding superstar LeBron James' availability from the Golden State Warriors.
According to a new report, the Warriors have James as their dream target to nab via trade. Despite still playing at a high level, James' trade value is challenging to measure due to his age and pending free agency, complicating any deal.
Los Angeles has a good deal of assets for trade themselves. If the team is playing well, president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, could pull the trigger on a trade.
Finally, a specific Lakers legend is asking for Austin Reaves to be traded. The guard is expected to be a free agent next offseason, and many have raised questions about his fit on the team.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers Legend Says LA Should Trade Austin Reaves
Lakers' Trade Plans Receive Major Update From ESPN Insider
What Assets Do Lakers Have for Blockbuster Trade?
Lakers Legend James Worthy Compares Marcus Smart Deal to Championship Vet Signing From 1999
LeBron James is the 'Dream Target' of Lakers' Rival at Trade Deadline: Report
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.