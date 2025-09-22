All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Warriors Want LeBron James, LA Trade Plans Revealed, Legend Wants Austin Reaves Dealt

Nelson Espinal

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers should expect to get a call regarding superstar LeBron James' availability from the Golden State Warriors.

According to a new report, the Warriors have James as their dream target to nab via trade. Despite still playing at a high level, James' trade value is challenging to measure due to his age and pending free agency, complicating any deal.

Los Angeles has a good deal of assets for trade themselves. If the team is playing well, president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, could pull the trigger on a trade.

Finally, a specific Lakers legend is asking for Austin Reaves to be traded. The guard is expected to be a free agent next offseason, and many have raised questions about his fit on the team.

Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

