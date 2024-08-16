Lakers Officially Sign Scoring Guard to Bolster Roster Depth
The Los Angeles Lakers have brought on a Summer League standout — at least, for training camp.
Read More: Los Angeles Signs Former Celtics Big Man to Bolster Roster Depth
In a deal that was initially reported way back in June, L.A. has officially announced the signing of former Xavier guard Quincy Olivari, via its official X account. Terms of the agreement have not been divulged, but Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that the 6-foot-3 aspiring pro has been signed to an Exhibit 10 training camp contract.
All 15 of Los Angeles' standard roster spots and all three of the team's two-way roster openings are currently filled. It seems likely that Olivari and fellow reported Exhibit 10 signings Kylor Kelley and Sean East are competing for affiliate deals with the Lakers' G League affiliate squad, the South Bay Lakers, though it is conceivable that, if one of these signings really impresses new head coach JJ Redick and/or longtime team president and general manager Rob Pelinka during the team's training camp, they could supplant one of current two-way signings Blake Hinson, Armel Traore, and Colin Castleton.
Olivari was a two-time All-CUSA honoree during his four-year tenure at Rice, before transferring to Xavier during his final season of eligibility. In 2023-24 with the 16-18 Musketeers, Olivari logged averages of 19.1 points on .425/.409/.814 shooting splits, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals.
Across a five-game tenure with the Lakers during the Las Vegas Summer League and the California Classic, Olivari averaged 5.8 points on a middling .286/.267/1.000 slash line, 1.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks, across just 14.9 minutes a night. Clearly, his collegiate output must be the primary reason Los Angeles wants to keep him around into the fall.
By agreeing to a potential Exhibit 10 deal with Los Angeles, Olivari could be eligible for a bonus worth up to $77.5K — on the condition that, upon being theoretically waived by the Lakers, he were to link up with the South Bay Lakers as an affiliate player, for at least 60 days.
All told, 20 players are now signed to the Lakers ahead of the team's training camp. But the club's standard roster could probably benefit from some trades, specifically to build out the team's frontcourt and wing defensive depth.
More Lakers: Los Angeles General Manager Rob Pelinka is Failing LeBron James in the Twilight of His Career