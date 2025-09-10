Lakers Represent ‘Best Chance’ for Deandre Ayton to Live Up to Potential, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers decided to sign Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal after he was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers. He spent a couple of uninspiring years in Portland before getting this opportunity.
Ayton is now the starting center for the Lakers after deciding to bring back Jaxson Hayes as a backup only. He played well last year, but he was best used as a backup center.
While Ayton is getting a better situation to play, this might be his best chance at hitting his massive ceiling, according to one insider.
Insider Believes Lakers Could Help Deandre Ayton Hit His Ceiling
According to ESPN's Kevin Pelton, the Lakers offer Ayton a unique opportunity, and it's one he might need to grab hold of.
"This surely won't be Ayton's last chance to live up to the potential that earned him a max contract bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers on the eve of free agency. It might be his best."
This represents the best opportunity that Ayton has to play in postseason games that actually matter, since he made the Finals back in 2021 with the Suns.
Pelton believes playing alongside Luka Doncic is exactly what Ayton needs to reach his potential.
"During Luka Doncic's NBA career, players who have screened for him have an effective field goal percentage of 63% when they end up shooting on the play, best of any ball handler with at least 500 such plays according to GeniusIQ tracking."
The Lakers Need Deandre Ayton to Play Motivated Basketball
A big reason why Ayton wore out his welcome in both Phoenix and Portland is that he played lazy basketball. He didn't play like he was motivated to be his best.
If he plays like that before the trade deadline, the Lakers could look elsewhere for a starting center. They can't afford to waste any more time in the twilight of LeBron James' career.
Ayton also needs to stay healthy, too. He hasn't been very available over the last few years, something that the Lakers can't afford to have happen.
Last season with the Trail Blazers, Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
