Lakers Prime Trade Target Could Become Buyout Market Candidate: Report
Almost every year, the NBA trade deadline is very exciting. There is usually at least one big move that sees a superstar go from one team to another.
This year, the trade deadline looks to be especially active. There is more than one superstar who could be on the move.
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for someone who can help them. They aren't an NBA championship contender with their current roster.
That doesn't necessarily mean that they need a superstar to make them into one. They can add some depth in order to make that happen as well.
The Lakers could end up looking at someone who is versatile off the bench. That would give them some insurance if one of their superstars ends up getting hurt.
One of those players could be Bruce Brown. Brown is someone that a lot of teams have their eyes on because he is on an expiring contract.
That means he is just a one-year rental who could help put them over the hump for a title. Brown has shown he knows what it takes to win a title after playing for the Nuggets during their run to an NBA championship.
Even though Brown is valued across the league, the Raptors guard has a very expensive deal. He's making $23 million this season, so it's not necessarily easy to match contracts in order to bring him in.
If no deal materializes, he could be a candidate for a buyout, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. He would be able to sign with whatever contender he wanted at that point.
Los Angeles would have to package two contracts together in order to bring Brown in. They could use those same contracts for a star player, or for multiple depth pieces.
For that reason, it seems unlikely that they will pursue a trade for Brown. Another team with more cap flexibility might make a run for him instead.
The Lakers will still be a team to watch at the deadline. They will very likely make some sort of trade.
Brown is averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game so far this season.
