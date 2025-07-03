Lakers Unlikely to Land Star Big Man Due to High Cost: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have needed a center for most of the offseason. They got one when they were able to sign Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal on Wednesday.
Ayton has already fallen out of the good graces of two franchises in his young career, so it's no guarantee that the Lakers want him on the roster long term.
That still leaves them with an issue at the center spot as they grow with Luka Doncic. There was a thought that they could afford one Western Conference player, but it appears that is no longer the case.
Read more: How Much Are Lakers Paying Deandre Ayton Following Massive Signing?
There was some thought that the Lakers could go after center Walker Kessler in a trade this summer, but the price is much too steep for them.
According to NBA InsiderJovan Buha, the Jazz are asking for at least two first-round picks and a young player in exchange for him. That price is too rich for the Lakers' blood.
Perhaps that's why they pivoted into going after Ayton instead. The Lakers don't have those kinds of assets to go after Kessler. There are few other teams that do.
Despite the fact that Utah has seemingly been willing to put Kessler on the trade block, their price for him remains incredibly high. That has meant that they haven't gotten a lot of offers for him.
Kessler is one of the best young shot-blockers in the league, but he doesn't have much of an offensive game. He can't step out and shoot threes, nor does he have much of a mid-range game.
More Lakers news: Lakers Signing Deandre Ayton in Blockbuster Free Agent Move
The Lakers may revisit Kessler at the trade deadline if it's clear that things aren't working out with Ayton. Until then, this possible trade is pretty much dead.
For that price, it would be surprising if Kessler is moved at all this offseason. That's a very hefty price to pay for someone who is unproven. Not even a desperate Lakers team would pay that price.
This past season with the Jazz, Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Involved in Potential Historic 7-Team Blockbuster Trade: Report
Lakers’ LeBron James Could Join Mavericks Under One Condition
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.