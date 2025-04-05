Lakers Reveal Injury Status for LeBron James Ahead of Thunder Match
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James appeared on the injury report ahead of their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
James is listed as probable with less than 24 hours until game time.
James has been a mainstay on the injury report due to his left groin strain. In all likelihood, James will be on the floor against the Thunder.
The 40-year-old Lakers icon has been outstanding all season, and that didn’t change in Friday’s matchup against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans.
Though he fell just two assists short of a double-double, James continues to trend in the right direction and is expected to suit up Sunday in Oklahoma City, even as he manages a lingering groin issue.
Over his last eight appearances, the veteran forward has posted averages of 21.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range.
James has started to look more like himself as of late. Against the Pelicans, James recorded 27 points on an efficient 9-of-17 shooting from the field, eight assists, and two steals in the comfortable 124-108 win.
In the season, the 21-time All-Star is averaging 24.6 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three in 66 games and 35.1 minutes of action.
The Lakers have five games left in the season, and each will be crucial if they want to not only have home-court advantage in the first round but also remain in the top six of the Western Conference.
As things stand, the Lakers are the No. 3 seed in the West but by a very slim margin. Their margin for error is thin, and a string of bad games could be all the difference in where they land in the standings.
The good news is that the Lakers control their destiny, as they have tie-breakers against all teams below them in the standings. Still, they must take care of business, and Sunday's game will go a long way for them.
The Lakers will search for their 48th win in the process.
L.A. and Oklahoma City last played in late November, where the Thunder came out on top.
Tip-off is at 12:30 p.m. PT.
