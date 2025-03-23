Lakers' Rui Hachimura Playing Through Significant Injury With Playoffs Approaching
The Los Angeles Lakers took a completely beatdown at the hands of the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in front of their home fans. It was a tough game throughout for Los Angeles and the team would rather forget it ever happened.
But the positives from the game were that the Lakers got some players back from injury. Both LeBron James and Rui Hachimura returned to the lineup, even if they were a little shaky at first.
After the game, Hachimura revealed that he still isn't 100 percent and will be playing through the injury that kept him out for weeks. With the postseason approaching, Hachimura knows that there is no time for him to continue to get rest.
"My knee is going to be like that for a while, I think," he said. "I can't really get back to 100% right away. I got to rest for a long time to get back to normal. But I don't think we have that, so we just got to maintain and manage it."
As long as Hachimura and the doctors believe that he is good to go, the forward will take the court. But Los Angeles could be cautious with him moving forward, especially since he isn't fully healed.
With the regular season winding down, the Lakers remain confident in their chances. But they know that health will dictate a lot so they could take things easy the rest of the way.
As long as this group is healthy for the postseason, they like their chances. Los Angeles wants to get a top-four seed in the Western Conference to ensure that they have home-court advantage for at least the first-round of the playoffs.
Lakers star Luka Doncic weighed in on this following the loss to the Bulls. Doncic wasn't overly concerned and understands the position that they are in.
"I think we're in a great spot," Doncic said. "Obviously, today wasn't a good game for us, but I think we're in a great spot. We've got to play hard every game to try not to get in the play-in and try to get the highest seed we can."
Los Angeles will now regroup and get get for their upcoming road trip. The team will first travel to Orlando to take on the Magic.
