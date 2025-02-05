Lakers Showing Interest in Acquiring Veteran Forward Ahead of Deadline: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves ahead of the trade deadline. After making the most shocking trade in NBA history, they still could make some moves to solidify the roster.
Adding Luka Doncic is the best move that they could possibly have made at the trade deadline. He is a one-of-a-kind talent that will make the Lakers a title contender by himself.
Still, they have other holes on the roster they need to fill. Defensively, they just became a lot worse after sending Anthony Davis to Dallas in order to acquire Doncic.
Los Angeles now needs a center who is better than Jaxson Hayes, and that is their top priority before the deadline passes on Thursday. That's not the only thing they are looking to do, though.
The Lakers have also been linked to adding Cody Martin as a forward who is defensive-minded.
The Lakers could be looking at adding another cheap player to help surround Doncic and LeBron James with the best defensive players possible. Neither of them are strong defenders.
Making a trade like this would only come in addition to adding a center. The center spot is clearly the biggest priority for the Lakers as the deadline gets closer.
Martin is being pursued by multiple other teams who covet his skills, so the Lakers could get outbid for his services. They still have some contracts they can get rid of to make a trade for a good center, though.
The Lakers are looking to make a trade for a center who could ideally protect the rim and help cover mistakes from a backcourt that won't be able to stay in front of players who are adept at getting to the rim.
Adding Martin would give Los Angeles some more defensive flexibility. Martin only makes $8.1 million right now, so he would be a cheaper piece than a lot of other players with his skillset would cost.
So far this season, Marin is averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
