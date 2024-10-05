Lakers vs Timberwolves: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
The Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-25 preseason is tipping off on Friday night, but L.A. will be without its top offensive talent.
20-time All-Star Lakers combo forward LeBron James is slated to sit out the impending matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to scheduled rest, and will thus miss an opportunity to reunite with his fellow 2024 Team USA Olympic gold medalist Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves' All-Star shooting guard.
Team France reserve silver medalist center Rudy Gobert, Minnesota's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, will also be lining up against L.A. Anthony Davis, Edwards and James' Olympic comrade, will also skip the game, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. LeBron's son, 19-year-old rookie point guard Bronny James out of USC, could potentially appear, as well.
How to Watch
The action will tip off at 7:30 p.m. PT at Palm Desert's Acrisure Arena, and will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet and its streaming arm, Spectrum SportsNet+, as well as NBA TV. Fans on the go can tune in on ESPN LA 710 or 1330 KWKW.
Odds
Per betting aggregator The Action Network, the Timberwolves are -3.5 point favorites, given the already-announced absence of James. Davis' departure was newer news, and could adversely impact the line. This is officially a stay-away for you gamblers out there. Preseason games generally feature big minutes for two-way and Exhibit 10 training camp players, meaning scores can get wonky in a hurry, even when rotation players do suit up.
At +128, the Lakers are severe underdogs. Again, an upset is entirely possible if, say, Colin Castleton goes crazy in the fourth quarter. It's just going to be impossible to predict.
Predictions
Look for young players like rookie shooting guard Dalton Knecht and second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to get extended run, as well as Max Christie. These are three young players that Redick desperately needs to get something, anything, from this season. The Lakers' established starters are pretty solid, D'Angelo Russell issues aside. But their bench is spotty, and in the loaded Western Conference that could prove quite costly during the postseason.
This will be Lakers fans' first opportunity to see first-time head coach JJ Redick roaming the sidelines. The former 15-year NBA sharpshooter opted to skip Summer League festivities,
