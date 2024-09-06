Lakers Waive Returning Vet Almost Instantly After Signing Him
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers revealed that they had signed former two-way forward Alex Fudge to what was likely a training camp agreement with Exhibit 10 language.
On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers revealed that they have already opted to move on from the 6-foot-8 Florida product, according to the team's official X account.
This marks the second time in the last two days that the Lakers have cut a player within 24 hours of signing them. The club previously signed and cut Vincent Valerio-Bodon, and he now seems likely to link up with the team's G League affiliate squad, the South Bay Lakers.
As Bobby Marks of ESPN notes, it is now common practice for NBA squads to bring on players via training camp deals and quickly waive them, with an eye on making them affiliate players for their G League teams. As of this year, all 30 NBA club now have direct G League franchises.
What seems most likely to happen now for Fudge and the Lakers is that the 6-foot-8 small forward will sign on with South Bay as an affiliate player. If his agreement did in fact include Exhibit 10 language and he is able to stick with South Bay for 60 days or more (two semi-big "if's"), Fudge will be able to earn a $77,500 bonus.
After going unpicked out of Florida in the 2023 NBA Draft, Fudge signed a two-way deal with the Lakers ahead of the 2023-24 season. All told, he played just four games for the Purple and Gold — but 24 for South Bay. When L.A. cut him in January, the Dallas Mavericks eventually swept in, signing him to a two-way deal. Dallas cut him last month.
In his six NBA games during his rookie season, Fudge didn't see a ton of action. Always a defense-first player in college, Fudge logged humble averages of 2.5 points and 0.8 rebounds per. He averaged 8.2 points (on .480/.235/.550 shooting splits) and 4.4 rebounds in his 33 regular season and Showcase Cup games for South Bay and the Texas Legends, the Mavericks' NBAGL affiliate.
Should Fudge and Valerio-Bodon make the South Bay roster, both players seem likely to get frequent run alongside Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James, a developmental project the team selected with the No. 55 pick out of USC deep into the 2024 NBA Draft's second round.
