Latest Proposal Suggests Lakers Swap Veteran Forward for East All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are in need of some help at the center position. After trading away Anthony Davis, they need some help with the center position.
Jaxson Hayes has been playing some really good basketball for them as the starting center. After the failed trade for Mark Williams, they have no choice but to have Hayes be the starter.
This is the position that the Lakers will look to upgrade the most in the offseason. They likely will have to make a trade in order to do it because the crop of free agent centers is not great this summer.
Read more: Dwight Howard Says Harsh Remarks Towards LeBron James Got Him Kicked Off Lakers
Bleacher Report has an interesting idea for a trade that would help them upgrade at that spot. This is the proposal:
Chicago Bulls Receive: F Rui Hachimura, G Shake Milton, 2025 second-round pick
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: C Nikola Vučević
In this proposal, the Bulls would get Rui Hachimura, who is one of the Lakers' key wings. Hachimura has been really good on both offense and defense this year.
Milton is not part of the rotation for the Lakers when everyone is healthy, so losing him would not be a big deal. Neither would losing their second-round pick.
Adding Vucevic to the Lakers would make their offense even more dangerous than it already is. He adds shooting at the center position that they don't currently have.
At the same time, Vucevic isn't a rim protector. He doesn't add an element of defense that the Lakers are looking for at the center spot.
More Lakers news: Former Lakers Guard Believes There Is Silver Lining to LeBron James' Injury
The Lakers might be better off keeping Hachimura in this trade. He is a versatile defender at the wing spot. Trading him for a non-defensive center might hurt more than it helps.
Expect the Lakers to be active in trying to improve their center spot in the offseason. They still might be good enough to win an NBA championship this season with Hayes manning the middle.
This season, Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Vucevic is averaging 19 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Former Lakers Guard D'Angelo Russell Seemingly Takes Shot at LA
Lakers-Celtics Rivalry Matchup Generated Record-Breaking Viewership Numbers
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.