LeBron James Could Request Trade From Lakers in Shocking Move
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has decided to exercise his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season.
This decision guarantees that James will play in his 23rd season, but it is also possible that this upcoming season will be his last. That is still unclear as things stand.
Even so, James’ decision to opt in could signal that his time in Los Angeles may be nearing its end. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the four-time champion is expected to “closely monitor” the Lakers’ moves this offseason — a clear indication that his long-term commitment may hinge on how the front office handles the coming weeks.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul said. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career."
The Lakers have a ton on their plate this offseason, and James was at the top of the list. Now that he has established his contract with the team, they will focus on building the best roster possible to compete in the upcoming season.
At the forefront of things will be superstar guard Luka Doncic. Doncic's arrival in Los Angeles certainly shifted the dynamics of whose team it is. Not only is Dincic the younger player, but he is also better than he was at this point in time, and it is clear as day that the team will be built around him.
While James remains a central figure for the Lakers, he and his camp are expected to keep their options open should a better opportunity present itself beyond Los Angeles.
More Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Not Expected to Take Pay Cut: Report
Lakers Land Adou Thiero with 36th Pick After Massive Draft Day Trade
Lakers Draft Day Moves Hit With Shocking Grade
D'Angelo Russell Emerging as Top Option for Lakers' West Rival
Tyrese Haliburton Quotes Lakers' Kobe Bryant in Message Following Achilles Surgery
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.