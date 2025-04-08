LeBron James Explains How He’s Still Performing at a High Level at 40
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that can win the NBA title this year. With the roster that they have, they are one of the most dangerous offensive teams.
Adding Luka Doncic certainly helped the Lakers be better since his acquisition just before the deadline. He is a top-five player in the league when he is fully healthy.
LeBron James is still one of the best players in the league as well. Despite being 40 years old, he is still playing well enough to garner consideration to make the All-NBA team this year.
James has been able to be one of the best players in the league for the last couple of decades. He recently detailed on Mind the Game why he has been able to play at such a high level despite being 40 years old.
"I'm trying to maximize, how could I be in optimal shape and game-ready for the next day. I'm always thinking about the next day," James said when explaining his routine.
"I usually lift three days out of the week, where I'm in the weight room lifting, and then the other two days I'm just doing the ball-work, band-work, mobility stuff."
It's clear that James puts a lot of effort into keeping his body right. He knows that the best investment he could make is in himself.
"If I'm doing a 45-minute court workout, and every five to seven minutes through that 45 minutes I'm getting a drink of water, I'm like, 'Okay. I've got to get better'... and then it gets to the point where I've only needed one break in 45 minutes," James said. "That's when I know, Okay, I'm at a really good pace.'"
Los Angeles is grateful that James continues to invest heavily in his body. It's why they have a chance to win the title this year with him still being the second-best player on the roster.
In his 22nd season, James is averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. He is shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
