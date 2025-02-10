LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Utah Jazz tonight as they look to keep things going strong. Los Angeles has been playing some great basketball of late and they will try to finish the first half of the season on a high note.
The team has two more games before the All-Star break, both coming against the Jazz. This game tonight will be at Crypto.com Arena while the game on Wednesday will be played in Utah.
But ahead of the game tonight, Lakers star forward LeBron James has landed on the injury report. James has been listed as questionable for this game, putting his playing status in doubt for the contest.
James has become a mainstay on the injury report this season, typically being listed even when he is expected to play. But the star did miss the last game for the Lakers against the Indiana Pacers so it's possible that he could sit out this matchup.
If James can't go, it would be a major loss for the Lakers. The Lakers rely very heavily on James on both ends of the court but especially on offense.
Additionally, many are expecting star guard Luka Doncic to make his debut tonight. Doncic was acquired by the Lakers at the trade deadline and has been recovering from an injury that he suffered back on Christmas Day while with the Dallas Mavericks.
The city has been buzzing since the team landed Doncic and many are awaiting his debut for the team. Doncic has even made himself a fan-favorite already, donating $500,000 to the wildfire relief efforts for the city.
We should know closer to game time whether James will be able to play against Utah tonight. Fans are hoping that he does, especially if Doncic does make his Lakers debut tonight.
