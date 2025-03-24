Nuggets' Michael Malone Seemingly Shades Former Lakers HC Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive change last summer when they gave the keys to JJ Redick. Many were perplexed by the idea of the Lakers, a legendary franchise, letting a guy who was yet to be a coach, coach a team like the Lakers.
Nonetheless, he has proved himself, and so far, it looks like a slam-dunk hire. The Lakers sit in a good position as things stand, at least better than where they were the last two seasons under former head coach Darvin Ham. While Ham did a decent job on the surface, people within and close to the Lakers knew Ham was insufficient.
That was obvious from the Lakers organization, media, and fans. The change at the head coach position was obvious and necessary; thus far, it has worked out.
The Lakers are a far more competent team, and if they can stay healthy, their ceiling for the playoffs is through the roof. Many have noticed the change within the Lakers, including Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.
Malone praised the Lakers after their matchup last week but might have also thrown some shade at Ham and the former coaching regime.
“Different players, different coaches. There’s a lot of change within the Lakers… They’re a different team. JJ is coaching them, and his fingerprints are all over this team," said Malone.
Malone also added that the addition of superstar guard Luka Doncic had done wonders for Los Angeles.
"They’ve added another MVP candidate in Luka, and the most amazing thing about that trade is just how the Lakers’defense has gone almost to the top of the charts. They play small, they play athletic, they play a lot of versatile guys, and they’re just really disruptive on that end of the floor. You have to be able to counter that.“
While the addition of Doncic has been great, the Lakers looked and felt like a different team under Redick prior to the blockbuster trade.
The Lakers are a tough-nosed group that fights for 48 minutes in a game. They care about each possession and each game as well. The Lakers are a reflection of their coach, and it is evident when they hit the hardwood.
Teams are taking notice, and whether they get the job done this year or not, L.A. appears to be in good hands under the first-time head coach.
More Lakers: Lakers' Rui Hachimura Playing Through Significant Injury With Playoffs Approaching
Most Ideal Playoff Road for the Lakers
Lakers May Reignite Trade Talks for Mark Williams Says NBA Executive
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.