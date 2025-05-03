Luka Doncic Has Preferred Offseason Trade Target For Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the postseason by the Minnesota Timberwolves, ending what was a terrific season. Los Angeles couldn't overcome the length and size that the Timberwolves had, and Minnesota made them pay.
One of the biggest weaknesses on this Lakers roster, as the offseason gets going, is the lack of a true center. This was evident in the playoff series against the Timberwolves, and Los Angeles will be looking to bring in some talent this summer.
But it seems that Lakers star guard Luka Doncic may have a preferred trade target. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Doncic had previously preferred Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams as his ideal center candidate.
"Williams was Doncic's preferred lob partner out of a list of potential trade targets and told the team so, sources said, after Doncic had been so effective with Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford in Dallas."
The Lakers famously did trade for Williams before the trade deadline but quickly rescinded the deal due to medical concerns. However, this idea could see the Lakers look to go after Williams once again this summer, potentially for a lower cost.
"Only Williams never suited up for L.A. He failed the team's physical examination, and the Lakers "just couldn't live with what they saw," a source with knowledge of the subject told ESPN."
Williams could be the perfect fit with Doncic and LeBron James, offering a legitimate lob threat. The center can also protect the rim a little bit, offering something that the Lakers were drastically missing against Minnesota.
If the Lakers can take another run at Williams, they may be able to fill the gap at the center position. Williams has had injury concerns throughout his career, partly why the Lakers decided to back out of the deal.
But when healthy, he is one of the more intriguing young big men in the game. Los Angeles has a lot of options for this summer, with Williams possibly being a prime target.
