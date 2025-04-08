Mavericks Make Massive Roster Shakeup Ahead of Lakers Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to figure out what seed they are going to be when the regular season ends. The entire Western Conference continues to be bunched up.
Right now, the Lakers are third in the West. Still, they are just two games ahead of the eighth spot, which would see them have to be in the play-in before they officially get in the playoffs.
Another team that is fighting for seeding in the Western Conference is the Dallas Mavericks. They are fighting to just make the play-in. They are holding on to the tenth spot right now.
Read more: Nuggets Shockingly Firing Michael Malone Will Heavily Impact Lakers' Playoff Chances
Dallas will be playing a game against the Lakers on Wednesday night. It's a game that both teams need to win in order to accomplish the goal that they have set for themselves.
Ahead of that matchup with the Lakers, the Mavs have made a move with their roster. They have decided to convert two-way guard Brandon Williams' deal into a full-time contract.
Williams has been able to give Dallas some solid moments on the court. Even though he isn't seeing a lot of playing time, he gives Dallas some solid minutes when he is out there.
Dallas is hoping that Williams can help them beat the Lakers. Beating the Lakers would clinch a play-in spot, guaranteeing them at least the tenth spot in the Western Conference.
This will also be the first time that Luka Doncic will play in Dallas since the Lakers acquired him in a trade. It should be a very interesting evening.
More Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Among Many Praising Alex Ovechkin’s NHL Goals Milestone
Los Angeles is also looking to clinch something. They need to win a couple of games to at least clinch the fourth spot in the West.
Getting that spot would give them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. There is still too much fluidity in the standings to project who they might play in the first round.
LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers will be looking to take down the Mavs and show how good of a team they are heading into the postseason. Williams is just hoping to keep his NBA career going.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Luka Doncic Has Already Matched Kobe Bryant Stat
NBA Insider Reveals Serious Concern About Lakers’ Championship Outlook
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.