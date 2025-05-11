NBA Mock Draft Has Lakers Land Enticing Kyle Kuzma-Esque Forward
In a new mock draft, the Los Angeles Lakers are predicted to select a college player similar to former Laker Kyle Kuzma.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman issued his pre-draft lottery mock draft, which has the Lakers selecting Kobe Sanders, a wing player from Nevada.
"Kobe Sanders was an easy standout at the Portsmouth Invitational, and now an invite to Chicago for Elite Camp seems likely. A 6'9" three-level shotmaker who averaged 4.5 assists should draw attention. He won't test well athletically, but he possesses a shoot-create-pass skill set that suggests enticing versatility," Wasserman wrote in his mock.
Sanders is a native of San Diego who played as a guard in college and is now entering the draft as a senior at 22 years old.
He spent four years at Cal Poly Pomona before transferring to Nevada for his final year of eligibility.
This past season at Nevada, he averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, shooting 46 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three.
He is set to attend the NBA Draft Combine to get a chance to measure his skills and see him play in 5v5 scrimmages against other top prospects.
During his senior year, he achieved 4.6 win shares for the season and recorded a BPM of 7.0, highlighting that he was a highly effective and productive player in his final year of college.
When watching the way Sanders plays, he does have a similar build to Kyle Kuzma, but he already has a feel for the game that Kuzma never developed.
Sanders possesses an exceptional feel for the game on both ends of the court, effectively reading defenses and processing on-court information quickly. He has a smooth, high-arching jump shot that could eventually yield a high percentage of 3-pointers, upon which his success will likely depend.
There are physical limitations to his game; however, he lacks the burst to get past players in the NBA, and his measurables are poor, as he stands at six feet nine inches tall with a similar wingspan.
His lack of height will make it challenging for him to defend effectively against taller and longer wing players in the NBA. Additionally, his slender frame will need development to handle NBA physicality.
His physical profile grades him as a second-round player, especially since he is already 22 years old and will have less development time than other younger players.
He has a solid foundation in his game that could enable him to contribute to the Lakers, particularly since Lakers star Luka Doncic himself has experience overcoming athletic limitations to succeed in the NBA.
