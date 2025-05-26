Stan Van Gundy Compares Lakers Landing Shaq to Jalen Brunson Amid ECF
The NBA playoffs have reached the conference finals. And the Los Angeles Lakers are twiddling their thumbs at home, watching the action like the rest of us.
With the Oklahoma City Thunder thus far holding onto homecourt advantage against the Minnesota Timberwolves — who blitzed the 50-win Lakers in a five-game first round playoff series romp — in the Western Conference Finals, the more intriguing series appears to be the Eastern Conference Finals clash between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.
The Knicks had led by as much as 17 points midway through the fourth quarter of Game 1 — but the resilient Pacers wouldn't go away quietly. Indiana still trailed by 14 points with just 2:40 remaining in the frame.
But the Pacers rallied behind the videogame three-point shooting of Aaron Nesmith, the clutch cutting of ex-Knicks power forward Obi Toppin, and the clutch buzzer-beating bucket-getting of Obi Toppin, and eventually held on to win in overtime. This marked Indiana's third mind-blowing late-game playoff comeback this year.
Longtime head coach-turned-TNT commentator Stan Van Gundy had a fascinating observation about the Knicks' best player, All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson, who has totally revived the team during his three seasons in town, as Stefan Bondy of SNY.tv observes.
Van Gundy had a fascinating comparison when it came to determining the level of impact New York's Brunson signing has had for the franchise.
“Leon’s done a tremendous job here putting this roster together. You think back, for the value of the contract, has there been – ever – a better free-agent signing than Jalen Brunson…. Shaq to LA? Well, okay. But that’s a max contract. You think Brunson and I mean, a lot of people, even when he got what he got, thought he was overpaid. And he wasn’t getting a max."
O'Neal was poached in free agency from the Orlando Magic by then-Los Angeles general manager Jerry West during a transformative 1996 offseason, which also saw L.A. trade for the draft rights to a 17-year-old wing straight out of Lower Merion High School named Kobe Bryant. The Lakers went on to win three straight titles with that dynamic duo, from 2000-02.
Brunson, similarly, was brought in by Leon Rose as a free agent in the summer of 2022, following a breakout playoff run with the Dallas Mavericks that spring. The Knicks have always at least made the second round across their three seasons with Brunson, and have broken through to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years this season.
"And now he’s – I think everybody recognizes – one of the best players in the league," Van Gundy said. "Those [trades for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in the 2024 offseason] haven’t all been met with great enthusiasm by fans and New York media all of the time. But they’ve proven themselves pretty darn good. They put together a heckuva roster right here. With a chance [to win].”
