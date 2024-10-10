Rich Paul Claims Lakers' Bronny James Declared for Draft Without Any Outside Pressure
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James has had a patchy start to his preseason with the squad, averaging 1.0 points on 14.3 percent shooting from the field, 1.5 blocks, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in his first two games with the club. He'll have another opportuntiy to improve those stats against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
According to his (and his 20-time All-Star father LeBron James') agent, the 20-year-old's decision to leave the USC Trojans after just one ill-fated year was exclusively Bronny's.
Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul informed Baxter Holmes of ESPN that the 6-foot-2 guard, a former four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, opted to take the pro leap of his own volition.
"Nobody pressured Bronny to go pro," Paul said. "Bronny had a choice to stay at USC, he had a choice to transfer somewhere else or he had a choice to go pro."
Paul had informed James of the risks inherent with his declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft months ahead of it, per Holmes. Paul knew James would not be a first round draft pick, and also knew there was a chance he wouldn't even be a second round selection.
"I just want to hear my name called," Bronny informed Paul during their meeting, according to Holmes.
"Bronny is serious," Paul said. "This isn't a f---ing game for him. He wants to play in the NBA, and he wants to play well within his role."
Paul had been astounded that Bronny was such a focal point during Summer League games in Las Vegas.
"That environment for the 55th pick in the draft shows you that it's a new day," Paul said. "For our league, this young man just so happens to be not the first, but probably the first impactful influencer slash basketball player that happens to be on one of the most historical franchises in NBA history."
Bronny James does not appear to be quite ready for prime-time, but, as one Western Conference executive indicated, prime-time is very ready for Bronny James — and the story of him suiting up with his famous father, which will be a first in league history.
"The public and media have spent about 95 percent of their oxygen on this," the executive told Holmes. "The league has spent about 5 percent of its oxygen on this. It's a story for people who are invested in entertainment. It is a cool story that LeBron gets to play with his son, but at the end of the day, you have to separate LeBron from his son at some point and make sure that his son has an opportunity to have a long-term career and not just 15 minutes of white-hot fame."
Ironically, LeBron James continues to perform at an elite level, even at age 39 and while set to embark on his record-tying 22nd season.
Read More: Stephen A Smith Defends LeBron James, Bronny James Amid Criticism