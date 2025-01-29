Rockets Star Shouts Out Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant After First Career Game-Winner
The influence of the late Kobe Bryant clearly doesn't stop with the game's youngest players.
The 21-year-old of the Houston Rockets, Amen Thompson, paid tribute to Bryant after defeating a bitter rival of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Boston Celtics last night.
Thompson scored a career high 33 points along with nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block, but his most important point of the game came at the tail-end.
The ball was inbounded to Thompson who was guarded by Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown. All the young guard needed was a stutter step to completely lose Brown and take the lane to the basket.
When Brown caught up, it was already too late. Thompson changed direction once again and drained the floater a few feet from the rim.
Thompson felt like the five-time NBA champion after his first-career game winner.
"That was my first game winner, I feel like Kobe."
The Rockets continued their three-game win streak improving to 31-14 as the Celtics dropped down to 31-15.
Thompson wasn't alone in the scoring outburst, as Rockets forward Dillon Brooks tied Houston's franchise record with 10-three pointers, finishing with 36 points.
Bryant, an NBA legend, had eight game-winning shots in his career per Fadeaway World's Nick Mac. Seven of these came in the regular season, and six of them occurred when the Lakers were trailing.
Mac detailed that, "In the month of December 2009 [through] the first of January the next month, Kobe went on an incredible tear that saw him knock down three game-winners when his team was behind in the game in less than a month of time."
This run, plus many other jaw-dropping performances, helped solidify Bryant's legacy and cement him as one of the sport's greatest.
Along with five titles, Kobe earned a league MVP award, two Finals MVP awards, 18 All-Star nods, 15 All-NBA teams, 12 All-defensive teams, and even an Oscar award off the court in 2018.
His career averages of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game helped him earn a posthumous Hall of Fame election in 2020, with his induction speech given by his wife one year prior.
