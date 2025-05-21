Rui Hachimura Earned Lakers Extension With 2024 Evolution
The Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-25 season ended a lot earlier than the team probably expected.
After acquiring five-time All-NBA superstar Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, the team finished out the season strong, notching a 50-32 record and securing the Western Conference's No. 3 seed.
But Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka's decision to rescind his trade for rim-rolling center Mark Williams after the deadline had disastrous short-term consequences for the team. Granted, the once-and-future Charlotte Hornets five man failed his physical, and seems to be quite injury prone pretty early into his pro career.
Still, the Lakers badly needed rim protection and interior scoring out of the center position in their first-round playoff series against the lower-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, who demolished them in five games.
The team now heads into the 2025 offseason with plenty of questions facing the roster. Forwards LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith both have lucrative player options they could ultimately decline, while Pelinka seems likely to seek out the addition of a new starting-caliber center via trade.
The fate of Los Angeles' other key players — i.e. everyone not named Luka Doncic or LeBron James Sr. — remains to be seen. Theoretically, even Austin Reaves could be offloaded in a trade to improve the club's interior depth or post scoring.
Per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register, starting small forward Rui Hachimura seems to have done enough this season to warrant a contract extension. But that growth might also make him an interesting trade chip.
"With an $18.3 million salary for next season that’s part of an expiring deal, and it being evident that he’s still rounding out his game and developing, Hachimura will likely come up in offseason trade buzz as the Lakers look to upgrade their roster after back-to-back first-round playoff exits," Price writes. "And Hachimura rewarded the trust the Lakers had in him with arguably the most well-rounded season of his career."
"Hachimura finished 2024-25 with averages of 13.1 points on 50.9% shooting (41.3% on 3s) and five rebounds in 31.7 minutes (59 games – 57 starts)," Price writes. "Hachimura attempted (247) and made (102) more 3s than he had in any other season of his career. His individual offensive rebounding rate (4.5%) off missed field goals was above average for a player at his position for the first time in his career."
Especially if Finney-Smith departs, retaining Hachimura may prove imperative for Los Angeles this summer.
