Three 2020 Lakers Reuniting in Taiwan This Summer
A 2020 Los Angeles Lakers reunion will take place... in Asia. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, former Laker champions Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, and Dwight Howard will play together for the Taiwan Mustangs in an Asian Tournament next month.
These three Lakers were pivotal to the Lakers championship in the 2019-20 season. Although Cousins didn't play a game for the purple and gold, he provided veteran leadership to a team that was wise beyond their years. Cook also played a small role, but he brought championship experience to Los Angeles. The player that certainly went above and beyond his role was Howard. Howard was huge for the Lakers, providing the toughens and defensive edge that helped put the Lakers over the top. His play complemented superstar Anthony Davis and fellow big man JaVale McGee to a tee.
The future Hall of Famer in Howard signed with the Mustangs for the 2024 season a few weeks back. The 38-year-old last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers and completed his third and most likely final stint with the team that helped him get his first-ever NBA title.
Howard will not only play for the Mustangs but also be a league owner. He teased that he would have former teammates join him with their current team; however, he later revealed it would indeed be Cook.
Howard revealed his excitement about having Cook back on his team on the Above The Rim podcast.
"Quinn Cook come on. Hey man, shout out to Quinn Cook man," Howard said. "Thank you QC man you was a great teammate, I'm glad to have you as a teammate again in the the Asian tournament."
The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year has a stacked team in Asia. We all know about Howard's prowess as a player, but his role in the front office has been quite impressive thus far.
