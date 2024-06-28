Lakers News: Undrafted Guards Signing Exhibit 10 Deals with LA
Following an active 2024 NBA Draft, Rob Pelinka's Los Angeles Lakers have wasted little time in shoring up the fringes of their roster ahead of the start of general free agency, which begins on June 30, and Summer League, which tips off on July 6.
First, Pelinka drafted shooting guard Dalton Knecht out of Tennessee with the No. 17 pick in the first round, followed by — perhaps not unsurprisingly — the team taking a flier on 20-time All-Star Los Angeles combo forward LeBron James' edlest son, former one-and-done USC Trojans backup guard Bronny James, with the No. 55 pick.
Next, L.A. signed former ADA Blois Basket 41 forward Armel Traore and ex-Pittsburgh guard Blake Hinson to a pair of two-contracts, leaving one open to be presumably fought over during Summer League and training camp.
Now, Los Angeles has signed two undrafted free agent guards — former Xavier guard Quincy Olivari and ex-Missouri guard Sean East II — to a pair of Exhibit 10 deals, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com.
The duo could compete for that final two-way slot starting with a game against the Sacramento Kings in the California Classic Summer League on July 6. Or, L.A. could waive them instantly, it's impossible to say.
If an Exhibit 10 signee is waived by his team, signs with that team's G League affiliate club (in the Lakers' case, that'd be the South Bay Lakers in El Segundo), and stay with said NBAGL affiliate for at least 60 days, he'll be eligible for a bonus, worth an estimated $78,000 this season.
