Where Lakers Stand After Contract Decisions From LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith
The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a major roster shake-up as forwards Dorian Finney-Smith and LeBron James have made their decisions on their player options.
Finney-Smith is opting out of the final year of his contract with the Lakers and will become a free agent. James, on the other hand, is opting into his final year.
While James opting in makes it seem like he is staying, his agent Rich Paul released a statement that raises doubts about James's future with the purple and gold.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul told ESPN. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.
"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."
Finney-Smith was set to make around $15 million next season, but he is going to test the market and should have plenty of suitors.
His salary should stay at around what he would have made from his player option, but his next contract should give him long-term security.
The Lakers could unlock the $14.1M non-tax midlevel exception if they don't resign Finney-Smith.
According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the team enters the first apron of the luxury tax if they resign Finney-Smith to more than $5.7 million or use the $5.1M biannual exception.
Los Angeles is certain to reach the first apron since they are going to either resign Finney-Smith or use the exceptions to add depth to the roster.
If the Lakers shed salary in a potential James trade, they could potentially avoid it by redirecting salary to a third team, but more than likely, the Lakers are entering the first apron.
The first apron is a fixture of the new collective bargaining agreement, which limits teams from being able to combine salaries to trade for a player with a larger salary, to sign-and-trades for another player, and to limit the use of cash in trades.
Since free agency starts soon, the Lakers need to decide what road to take — especially now that LeBron James might get traded.
More Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Not Expected to Take Pay Cut: Report
Lakers Land Adou Thiero with 36th Pick After Massive Draft Day Trade
Lakers Draft Day Moves Hit With Shocking Grade
D'Angelo Russell Emerging as Top Option for Lakers' West Rival
Tyrese Haliburton Quotes Lakers' Kobe Bryant in Message Following Achilles Surgery
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.