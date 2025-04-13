Wild Fan Theory Reveals Why Lakers and JJ Redick Must Win Championship This Year
The Los Angeles Lakers have locked up the third seed in the Western Conference, giving them home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs at least. With LeBron James and recently acquired Luka Doncic leading the way, the team feels it has a great chance to win it all.
However, urgency may be at an all-time high for the team and head coach JJ Redick based on an online theory from a fan on Reddit. When looking at the history of the LA Lakers and their 17 championships, every time a head coach was in his first season with the team, he either won the NBA championship or never won one at all.
More news: JJ Redick Silences Critics After Leading Lakers to Third Seed
If that trend were to continue, that would mean the Lakers would either win the championship this season or Redick would be in some trouble.
This theory is wild, yet true based on past seasons, but doesn’t necessarily indicate any factual evidence of anything. It is just an interesting trend for Lakers fans to keep in mind.
The trend has more of an impact on Redick, who if he is superstitious and believes this sort of thing to be factual, then for the sake of his long-term job prospects and future success, he needs to win the championship this year. Otherwise, his time with the Lakers may be cut short sooner rather than later.
This trend can also be viewed in a positive light, as it could also mean the team is destined to win a championship this season. A lot of people aren’t taking the Lakers seriously as contenders given they made huge changes halfway through the season and could use an offseason to produce a better-fitting roster, but they do have the top-end talent to go far in the playoffs.
More news: 'Locker Room is Water,' Lakers Cause 17k Worth of Damage After Playoff Clinch
The West is an interesting conference this year because, besides the Thunder, who happen to be young and not the most playoff-proven team (essentially the opposite of the Lakers) — there isn’t really a clear standout team.
The Nuggets are arguably the next most proven team in the West, but they just fired their head coach inexplicably, so it is hard to imagine them suddenly putting it all together and making a championship run.
The Warriors are another potentially scary team for the Lakers in the playoffs after acquiring Jimmy Butler, but the two may face off in the first round, which could help the Lakers feel more ready for the rest of the playoffs if they can overcome that huge obstacle off the bat.
While this theory doesn’t indicate anything factual, it does provide some interesting perspectives on how Lakers fans should expect this year’s playoffs to go for their favorite team.
More Lakers: 'He Will Be Exposed,' NBA Insider Slams Lakers' Star's Playoff Ability
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.