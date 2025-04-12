'He Will Be Exposed,' NBA Insider Slams Lakers' Star's Playoff Ability
The Los Angeles Lakers finally have some clarity to their playoff situation. They will have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, which is something they wanted.
Los Angeles still doesn't quite know who they are going to play in the first round, but that doesn't much matter to them. They still feel very confident about their lineup.
The Lakers have three-star players, but they have two superstars. Both LeBron James and Luka Doncic are one of the best players in the entire league, but Reaves still gives them an element of scoring that they desperately need.
Despite the really good players they have on their roster, one NBA insider believes that one of the star players will not play well in the playoffs. In fact, he thinks he will be exposed.
In an article by Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, they say that James will get exposed on the defensive end of the floor. They don't believe he will be ready to defend some of the best players in the playoffs.
"The thing with LeBron is he's not going to foul; you can score on him with the right matchup. With the right personnel, he could be exposed on defense in the playoffs. He's amazing, taking nothing from him, but it's a worry."
James is certainly not the defensive force that he used to be. He definitely takes plays off so that he can have more energy on the offensive end later in games.
This is what happens when you reach 40 years old. James understands what he needs to do in order to be the most effective version of himself.
The Lakers are hoping that their offense will be enough to take down teams in the playoffs. James is still an elite offensive player, so they are going to try to outscore teams.
Teaming him with Doncic on the floor makes it very hard for other teams to stop them from scoring a ton of points. James can still play bouts of really good defense, too.
So far this season, James is averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
