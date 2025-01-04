Will LeBron James Play vs Hawks? Full Lakers Injury Report Revealed
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James was listed as probable before Friday's game and is officially available to play against the Atlanta Hawks, reports Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
James is dealing with a left foot injury that has plagued him for the last few weeks.
Anthony Davis was also listed as probably, while Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, and Christian Wood are out. The injury report for Friday night's game was a bit of mystery since the Lakers played against the Portland Trail Blazers the night before.
In the Lakers' 114-106 victory over Portland, James tied Michael Jordan for the most 30-point games in NBA history with 562. With Anthony Davis out against the Trail Blazers on Thursday, the Lakers turned to Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko to step up in the star's absence.
"CK was balling today. We just had to be those guys since AD wasn't there to hold down the paint," Hayes said.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick heaped high praise for Hayes and Koloko stepping up in the absence of Davis.
"Both those guys were fantastic," Reddick said. "Partially because I lived it as a player early in my career, there's a testament and example there for just being a professional and staying ready."
The Lakers' young core had a strong night as Max Christie had a breakout performance recording a career-high 28 points. Christie was 9-for-16 from the field and 5-for-9 from the three.
James scored 38 points and recorded eight assists against Portland. The veteran was 15-for-25 from the field and 7-for-10 from the arc. In Davis' absence, the Lakers needed James to make a big impact on the game.
Redick spoke about the importance of James in the team's road win.
"I like when he's a willing three-point shooter," Redick said postgame. "We want him aggressive, shot-ready from three just as much as we want him to get down hill and put pressure on the rim. He just bailed us out."
The Lakers are currently sixth in the Western Conference. The Lakers always have the best chances of winning when James and Davis are both on the court.
