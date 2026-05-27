Anthony Davis’ Surprising Lakers Admission Could Say Everything About Austin Reaves

Before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in a massive deal to acquire superstar guard Luka Doncic, one-time NBA champion Anthony Davis played in 312 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Lakers over the course of six seasons.

During that time, Davis developed a close relationship with LeBron James and other teammates in Los Angeles, but apparently, the 10-time NBA All-Star had a soft spot for one player in particular in purple and gold.

Anthony Davis Misses Former Lakers Teammate Austin Reaves the Most

Anthony Davis teamed up with Austin Reaves’ girlfriend, Jenna Barber, to trick Austin into thinking he owes 2 cars and $500K to fans 🤣💀



📺 Foul Play with AD airs Mondays on TBS pic.twitter.com/AE0XWuyXej — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2026

Although some would assume it would be James that Davis misses being around the most, it is actually Austin Reaves, as he admitted while pranking Reaves on his show ‘Foul Play’ recently.

“That’s my guy bro,” Davis said of Reaves. “Out of everybody on the team. I really miss him. That was, like, my guy.”

Reaves has won over quite a few star players during his time in Los Angeles, with James also speaking highly of the undrafted guard over the years.

Doncic has also become incredibly close to Reaves during his short time with the Lakers, and has let it be known that he doesn’t want the team trading him during the offseason, with Los Angeles expected to go after Giannis Antetokounmpo on the trade market this summer.

Austin Reaves Potentially on Verge of Signing Massive Contract

May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) goes up for a basket beside Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Along with being a popular player with the Lakers fans and his teammates, Reaves is about to have all of his hard work pay off. The 27-year-old guard is expected to opt out of his player option ($14.8 million) for next season in order to become an unrestricted free agent.

The Lakers have a strong interest in retaining Reaves, who could sign a contract worth up to $241 million over five years with Los Angeles. If the up-and-coming guard can’t see eye-to-eye on a new deal, he can sign for $177.4 million for four years elsewhere, as only the Lakers can offer him a fifth year due to having his Bird rights.

Although there’s been a lot of speculation and rumors floating around about Reaves’ immediate future, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he’ll remain with the Lakers, but it remains uncertain whether they’ll offer $241 million or try to work out another deal at a lower price.

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