Austin Reaves Makes Candid Admission About Lakers' Biggest Preseason Problem

The Los Angeles Lakers will head into their fourth of five preseason games on Tuesday with one glaring problem, which starts with the team’s two best players, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Although it is only the preseason and these games are meaningless in terms of stats, wins and losses, the results of these exhibition matchups can be telling regarding on-court problems that need to be solved before the regular-season opener.

Austin Reaves Admits His and Luka Doncic’s Turnovers Are a Problem

Perhaps the biggest problem for the Lakers, with only two more preseason games left on the schedule, is the large number of turnovers the team has committed.

After practice earlier this week, Reaves admitted he and Doncic need to clean up their issues in that area.

"I'm pretty sure JJ said we've had 20 or more turnovers in every game,” Reaves said. “Me and Luca probably are the main catalyst for those, so clean those up, clean some stuff up defensively."

Even though Doncic has played only two games and Reaves only one preseason game, the dynamic backcourt duo has racked up 13 turnovers combined. Doncic is averaging 5.0 per game by himself, which obviously isn’t ideal being the Lakers’ primary ballhandler and playmaker.

Two Other Guards Adding to Lakers’ Turnover Issues

Oct 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) handles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaden Hardy and Bronny James are also averaging a high number of turnovers. Hardy comes in at 3.0 per game, while Bronny James is committing 2.7 turnovers per contest.

Obviously, it is the preseason, and things can change quickly once the regular season gets underway next week, but it is something to keep an eye on during the final two preseason games against the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

Oct 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Elfrid Payton (3) defends Los Angeles Lakers guard Jaden Hardy (7) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the regular-season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 21, the Lakers will need to cut their roster to 15 players, meaning moves will likely come swiftly following the preseason finale against the Nuggets on Friday.

Hardy and James are on the roster bubble along with Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht. There’s still a chance that general manager Rob Pelinka pulls off a two-for-one trade involving a couple of these players, but if that doesn’t happen, someone will simply get waived to get down to 15.

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