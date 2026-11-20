The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off their first loss in November, snapping their nine-game win streak after the visiting Utah Jazz handed the storied NBA franchise their third defeat of the 2026-27 season.

Los Angeles was shorthanded in the loss to the Jazz, with rising star Austin Reaves nursing a heel injury, which has kept him sidelined for third straight games.

Austin Reaves Ruled Out vs. Kings

Ahead of Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the division rival Sacramento Kings, Reaves has been ruled out once again, as it appears the team wants to give a bit more rest before returning to the floor, which at the earliest would be Sunday when they host the Jazz for the second time in three games.

I'm a little late on this one: Austin Reaves ruled OUT vs. Kings on Friday pic.twitter.com/RIK4aEUNRx — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 20, 2026

Clearly, the Lakers are being cautious with Reaves, as they don't want to risk further injury, especially with it being in a sensitive area, which could impact other parts of his lower left leg.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the team has the weapons to shoulder the load without its second-best player. Superstar Luka Doncic continues to play at an MVP level, while Quentin Grimes recently dropped a career-high 47 points and Collin Sexton has proven to be a force off the bench.

As for the Kings, Darius Acuff Jr., who recently had high praise for Doncic, has been the only real bright spot, with the rookie already exceeding expectations in Sacramento.

However, the Kings are currently one of the worst teams in the league, having won only one of their 14 games thus far this season, which bodes well for the Lakers to get their 14th win of the 2026-27 campaign on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Reaves' name was the only one on the Lakers' injury report on Thursday, so they'll likely be close to full strength as they'll be looking to gain some ground in Group C.

Highly-Anticipated Matchup With the Spurs is Looming

As of right now, the San Antonio Spurs sit atop the Group C standings at 2-0, followed by the Golden State Warriors (1-1), Lakers (1-1), Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) and Kings (0-2).

After Friday's game, the Lakers will have just one more game before Thanksgiving Day. They'll face the Jazz on Monday before taking on the Spurs on Friday in what will be the most anticipated matchup of the season for Los Angeles and a measuring-stick game for Doncic and company, who will want to make a statement against the West heavyweight.

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