Austin Reaves Reveals ‘Beautiful Thing’ About New-Look Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have started the 2026-27 season on the right foot.

The Lakers sit at 3-0 and have a chance to move to 4-0 by the time Tuesday night comes to an end. Los Angeles is taking advantage of their "soft" schedule to start the season, and while that may be the case, they've already faced some adversity.

Los Angeles faced plenty of adversity Sunday against the Jazz. In their first road game of the season, the Lakers fell behind by 18 points and were forced to fight their way back. It was an early test for a team still learning how to play together, and the Lakers passed it as a unit.

Austin Reaves Says Lakers Have ‘No Egos’ Amid Perfect Start

Austin Reaves continued his strong start to the season with another stellar performance against Utah. After the game, Reaves highlighted the Lakers' growing chemistry and how quickly the new-look roster has come together.

"That's the beautiful thing about our team is there's no egos; there's no anything, you just want to win basketball games. However that happens is the main thing," Reaves said.

"That's the beautiful thing about our team is there's no egos; there's no anything, you just want to win basketball games. However that happens is the main thing."



Austin Reaves (29 PTS, REB, 4 AST, STL, 2 BLK) speaks to the media after the #Lakers 132-123 win in Utah. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/O1tqKZnamp — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 26, 2026

Reaves is off to a great start to the young season. Through his first three games, the 27-year-old is averaging 26.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 63.9% from the field and 61.5% from beyond the arc.

The former undrafted guard is shooting lights out to start the season. While those shooting numbers are unsustainable, efficiency has never been an issue for Reaves.

Austin Reaves Earns New Nickname From JJ Redick

JJ Redick went as far as to give Reaves a new nickname after the Jazz contest.

“AR so far in these three games has just been Mr. Consistency,” Redick said.

Redick added that the most impressive part of Reaves' great start is that "he hasn't pressed at all."

“It’s something we’ve acknowledged with him,” Redick said. “You got to play the game in front of you. He’s just played the game, and the results have spoken for themselves.”

The sixth-year shooting guard is looking for his best year yet. While Luka Doncic is the de facto No. 1 option and face of the franchise, Reaves is the No. 2 option and can play like a No. 1 option on any given night.

The Lakers' 3-0 start is their best since the 2010-11 season, when they opened the season 8-0.

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