Lakers’ Austin Reaves Reveals What Could Be Major Strength This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to return to glory after a full offseason overhaul.

The team revamped in a big way, with Luka Doncic at the center of it all. Doncic is the de facto No. 1 option, but fellow guard Austin Reaves is slotted right behind him.

Reaves, now the longest-tenured Laker, is the focal point of the offense, and he's shown that to be the case through two games in the young season. This season could be the best yet for the 28-year-old, and that's saying something.

Reaves has improved every year since signing with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

The star guard is in his sixth season, and he hopes the team achieves ultimate success. The Lakers have all the tools on offense to get the job done, but their defense is suspect.

Lakers Must Rely on Their Defense to Take Next Step

Reaves knows the Lakers must be above average on the defensive side of the ball, and so far they appear to have the personnel to finish in the top half defensively compared to last year.

So far, the Lakers' athleticism and tenacity on defense have been something to watch.

“I mean, Ziaire [Williams] and Matisse [Thybulle], I talked about it in training camp. They’re pests. They’re long, athletic. [They] can defend most positions on the court. Then when you sprinkle that in with Jake [LaRavia], and we got a handful of guys, Quentin [Grimes], as well. So, it's going to be good for us all year.”

Through two games, the Lakers' defense has done the job and then some.

Can the Lakers Become a Juggernaut on Defense?

The Lakers rank 12th in the NBA at 108.3, marking an early improvement thus far after finishing 20th in defensive rating last season.

Walker Kessler has been a big reason for the team's stellar start on that side of the ball. Kessler was brought into Los Angeles to anchor the paint and be the 'A' plus center Doncic so desperately wanted.

His addition has been everything and more for the Lakers, providing interior size, shot-blocking, and high-level activity around the basket.

Walker Kessler vs Clippers :



22 PTS

10-14 FG (71%)

8 REB

6 BLK

3 STL

3 AST

+18 +/-



Walker Kessler is exactly what the Lakers traded for. Big man who can protect the rim with elite defense and finish lobs high up at the rim.



His motor and presence down low on defense really… pic.twitter.com/5y5iPYv3jS — LakeShow Highlights (@LSH_lakeshow) October 24, 2026

Kessler is just the start, as Reaves noted that Williams and Thybulle have done a solid job on the perimeter.

The Lakers will look to continue their winning ways on Sunday as they will face the Utah Jazz.

Reaves is off to a hot start to the season, averaging 25.5 points per game, 7.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals while shooting 66.7% from the field and 50% from three.

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