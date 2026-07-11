Austin Reaves Shares Reaction to Lakers' Massive Roster Overhaul

Heading into the NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers had a couple of high-priority items on their to-do list, with re-signing rising star Austin Reaves at the top.

Although there was a lot of speculation about what the Lakers were willing to offer and the Detroit Pistons being ready to swoop in with a max contract, in the end, general manager Rob Pelinka and the new-look front office were able to get it done.

After Reaves agreed to a four-year, $185 million deal to return to the Lakers, Pelinka got to work filling out the rest of the roster, with many players on the squad being free agents.

Austin Reaves ‘Very Excited’ to Play With Revamped Lakers Roster

Even though there was a lot of talk about the Lakers potentially bringing back the same roster or close to it, the complete opposite has happened, with a total overhaul around Reaves and superstar guard Luka Doncic.

Los Angeles Lakers Austin Reaves talks brand new deal, new look Lakers, NBA Free Agency, and his inspiration for the headband. pic.twitter.com/6jrvyao0lb — Keith Jouganatos (@KeithJouganatos) July 8, 2026

Reaves was recently asked about the Lakers' drastic changes this summer and what he thinks of them moving forward, via Keith Jouganatos.

“Very excited. You never wanna see people you’ve been with for years leave,” Reaves said. “Obviously, I don’t have all the time in the world to talk about how great LeBron [James] is and how much he means to me and my career. But, miss all those guys. It’s a good opportunity for us to turn the page and see what’s next.”

After the departure of LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Jaxson Hayes and Deandre Ayton, Reaves will be playing alongside Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Kevon Looney and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Austin Reaves Shares Reaction to LeBron James Leaving the Lakers

With Reaves being close to James throughout their time together in Los Angeles, the undrafted star was disappointed that the four-time NBA champion would be playing elsewhere next season.

The 28-year-old guard shared his reaction to James leaving the Lakers with The California Post.

“I texted him,” Reaves said of his initial reaction to James bolting from Los Angeles, “and told him I was having a great day on the golf course until he ruined it.”

James spent eight years with the Lakers and was Reaves’ teammate for five of those seasons.

Even though he told the Lakers he’s leaving this summer, James has yet to decide on his next destination in the NBA, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat rumored to be the last three teams in the running for his services for what would be a record-breaking 24th season in the league.

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