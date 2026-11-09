Lakers’ Walker Kessler Reveals How Luka Doncic Impacts Austin Reaves’ Role

The Los Angeles Lakers learned hours before the Pistons game that they would be without Luka Doncic.

Losing Doncic for the contest was a massive blow, as the Lakers are an elite team when he is on the court compared to when he is off.

The difference is a stark one.

With Doncic ruled out of the contest, all eyes immediately turned to Austin Reaves. The Lakers guard is the No. 2 option behind Doncic, and he's filled that role to a T.

Reaves is second in points and assists on the team. However, without Doncic, the Lakers needed Reaves to step up in a big way, and he did.

The 27-year-old guard recorded a season-high 43 points on an efficient 14-of-27 shooting from the field, five rebounds, four assists and only one turnover in 37 minutes of action.

Reaves proved he could be the Lakers' No. 1 option on any given night, even with Doncic on the court.

Austin Reaves’ Standout Performance Shows Lakers Have Another Offensive Leader

However, because Doncic is so elite, Reaves is forced to play a secondary role. After the game, Walker Kessler revealed how Doncic impacts Reaves' role.

"He's [Luka Doncic] obviously is an incredible player. And I think sometimes when they're playing together, AR kind of has to take a secondary role kind of," Kessler said.

"But, I mean, he's, as you can see now, he's very capable. I mean, he's a heck of a playmaker, a heck of a scorer and a competitor. And he played great."

Reaves had to shift from his usual complementary role and command the offense. He did just that against the Pistons, and the rest followed suit.

For the most part, the Lakers have struggled to get consistent play from the rest of the bench; fortunately, that wasn't the case against Detroit.

Lakers Overcome Luka Doncic Absence With Impressive Team Effort Against Detroit

The bench combined for 45 points, with Ziaire Williams and Collin Sexton having 17 each.

Jarred Vanderbilt was huge in his 14-minute stint, recording 10 crucial boards. The Lakers outrebounded the Pistons, 44-43.

The Lakers have won the rebounding battle seven times in their total of 11 games thus far.

The short-handed Lakers needed a big performance from Reaves, and they got it on the first night of a back-to-back.

The Lakers will now take on the Atlanta Hawks in their second night of a back-to-back and their second game in this four-game road trip.

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