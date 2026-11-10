Lakers’ Luka Doncic Has Brutal Reminder for Hawks Fans During Win

The Los Angeles Lakers possess the best record in the league. The Lakers improved to 10-2 on Monday night after their stellar road win against the Atlanta Hawks, 124-114.

Despite several attempts by the Hawks to swing the momentum, the Lakers stood their ground and held on for the win, led by Luka Doncic.

Doncic had a "slow day" at the office, scoring just 32 points on 11-of-22 shooting. Still, it was enough to guide his team to their sixth consecutive win.

Luka Doncic Trolls Hawks Fans With Hilarious Reminder

The 27-year-old superstar had plenty of fun on the court. Doncic is known for interacting with fans, whether through playful trash talk or friendly conversations.

That was no different against the Hawks, as Doncic exchanged words with the Atlanta crowd and even suggested that fans wished he played for their team, via Michael J. Duarte of The California Post.

Luka Doncic was trash-talking with Atlanta Hawks fans tonight in the Lakers 124-114 victory.



Here's the transcript:



Luka: "You all wish you would have had me. You all wish, huh?”



Fan: “We had you.”



Another fan: “No we don’t, I’ve never wanted you.”



Another fan: “I wish… pic.twitter.com/PM7eALuMXR — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) November 10, 2026

"You all wish you would have had me. You all wish, huh," Doncic said.

Fans were engaging with Doncic, with some admitting they wish they had kept him.

“You know you could have had me," Doncic continued.

“He's right," another fan said.

Luka Doncic Has Become the Superstar Atlanta Let Get Away

The Hawks drafted Doncic with the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, Atlanta traded his draft rights to the Dallas Mavericks. In return, the Hawks received the draft rights to Trae Young, who was selected No. 5 overall and a protected future first-round draft pick.

Doncic and Young both looked like slam dunks early on in their careers, with the trade being considered a win-win.

Young had guided the Hawks to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021, playing outside basketball, and Doncic had quickly established himself as one of the best players in the league.

However, over the past three seasons or so, Doncic has separated himself from Young. The Lakers superstar built a superstar resume with multiple All-NBA First Team selections, while Young didn't elevate his game to Doncic's level.

A lot has changed since Doncic and Young were traded for one another on draft night in 2018. Both stars have since moved on to new teams, with Doncic now flourishing in a Lakers uniform.

Doncic is the MVP favorite through the first three weeks of the season. The six-time All-Star is averaging 39.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and shooting 49.8% from the field.

Before the game, Doncic was named the Western Conference player of the week for averaging 45 points with a 4-0 record.

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