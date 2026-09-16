Gilbert Arenas Makes Brutal Prediction for Luka Doncic’s New-Look Lakers
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Heading into the NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers were determined to make some drastic changes and go all in on building the team around superstar guard Luka Doncic.
Along with moving on from future Hall of Famer LeBron James after eight seasons, the Lakers brass made some bold moves to officially begin the Luka Doncic era in Los Angeles. The team pulled off a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler and signed several free agents who were questionable additions to the squad.
Gilbert Arenas Wants Cheaper Lakers Tickets Due to New-Look Roster
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has never held back his thoughts on the Lakers, as he is an admitted fan of the storied franchise, having grown up in Los Angeles.
Arenas was asked on his show, Gil’s Arena, what he expects from the new-look Lakers heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, and sarcastically and comically said ticket prices need to come down due to what they’ll be putting on the basketball floor.
“Expect to get season tickets for real cheap this year,” Arenas said of the new-look Lakers. Them tickets need to go down. It’s like when it was like Nick Young, Socrates (Robert Sacre).”
That’s pretty harsh from Arenas, as he clearly expects this new-look squad built around Doncic to struggle and be nowhere near the team they were last year that made it to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Gilbert Arenas Compares Luka Doncic to Chris Paul
Along with lobbying for cheaper Lakers tickets for the 2026-27 season because he doesn’t think the team will be very competitive, Arenas made an interesting comparison between Doncic and the recently retired Chris Paul.
"Luka has the same the same thing that Chris Paul has," Arenas said. "You just need to give them enough, and with the perfect pieces for their game, they can make it work. That's how Chris Paul was. Like if you ever looked at Chris Paul's teams, he's never had championship teams. … for the most part, he really made those teams look better than they were."
Lakers May Have Put the Right Pieces Around Luka Doncic
Arenas might have a point, as Doncic has led some teams to successful seasons despite not having a ton of talent around him, which might be the case with the current Lakers squad.
It’s a testament to how good Doncic is as the face of a franchise, and that might be what longtime general manager Rob Pelinka and company had in mind when revamping this roster around the reigning NBA scoring champion.
The Lakers’ front office didn’t need to put superstar talent around Doncic, but simply the right pieces that complement the superstar’s game, which they may have accomplished, but only time will tell if that turns out to be the case.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA