Gilbert Arenas Reveals How Kobe Bryant's Work Ethic Transformed His Career

The Los Angeles Lakers have had some of the greatest players ever to don the Purple and Gold, but none may be greater or more impactful than Kobe Bryant.

The Hall of Fame guard led the Lakers to five NBA titles and is considered one of the best players of all time and arguably the best to ever play for the organization.

Bryant's skill set was on another level, and his work ethic was the reason. The Laker great was great because he was willing to go the extra mile that others weren't willing to or even thought of doing.

Bryant left a mark during his playing days, and it's still impacting the generation that is playing today. One of Bryant's competitors and rivals during his playing days, All-Star guard Gilbert Arenas, respected his competitiveness and drive to be the greatest.

Gilbert Arenas Reveals What Made Kobe Bryant’s Work Ethic Different

Arenas has often spoken about Bryant's killer instinct and viewed playing against him as the ultimate test. His latest comments on the late great guard were no different.

In a recent appearance on the Get TO the Point podcast, Arenas noted that Bryant's game preparation was unmatched.

“We only won like seven games, right? But he's really going through it," Arenas said.

"And it's just like, oh, this is what working out is. [Kobe’s] workout, individual workout is harder than our actual practice. And then just watching it year after year and I'm just getting better just following the routine of what he's doing.”

Arenas has had nothing but respect for Bryant. In the past, the former All-Star guard has gone so far as to say that he considered Bryant his primary threat and idolized/respected his intensity.

Bryant and Areans were never considered rivals during their playing days; however, they did have a memorable battle against each other.

One of their most famous matchups came in Dec. 2006, when the two traded high-scoring performances. Arenas went for a career-high 60 points on 53% shooting.

Bryant was just as great, scoring 45 points on 64% shooting and adding 10 assists.

Kobe Bryant Continues to Earn Ultimate Respect From Former NBA Rivals

Areans is one of many players who competed against Bryant, view him as the all-time great he is, and continue to give him his flowers.

Bryant played 20 illustrious seasons for the Lakers. In his career, the 18-time All-Star averaged 25 points on 45% shooting from the field, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals.

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