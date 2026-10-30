Lakers’ Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Are Establishing Themselves Among NBA’s Elite Duos

The Los Angeles Lakers entered into a new era this season, led by superstar guard Luka Doncic.

Doncic is the face of the franchise, a sentence not many thought they would be reading, considering he was supposed to be a Dallas Maverick for life. However, one thing led to another, and now he has the keys to one of the most historic franchises in all of sports.

That's the responsibility and weight Doncic carries as the de facto Nol 1 option and leader of the team. While the Lakers will go as far as Doncic carries them, that also applies to their second-best player, Austin Reaves.

Austin Reaves Gets Candid About His Bond With Luka Doncic

Reaves is the longest-tenured Laker, and this season is his sixth in the league. He's only ascended since entering the NBA, which has benefited him and the Lakers in a major way.

The Lakers have full confidence that Reaves is the perfect complement to Doncic in their quest for a title, and the two have gotten along like brothers since the six-time All-NBA guard arrived in Los Angeles, via Melissa Rohlin of The California Post.

“Once we came back for the next year, right off the bat we had similar interests,” Reaves told The Post. “We kind of act the same, which is kind of sad to say for me. But we both love joking around, having a good time.

“Having him come out of his shell and just be himself is the best thing that can happen, not just for the organization, but for him, for us, for everybody,” Reaves told The Post.

Doncic and Reaves' relationship has only blossomed in the past year and a half since he was traded to the Lakers. It's a relationship that took some time to develop; nonetheless, it's been a sight to see for the two star players and the team.

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Are Producing at Historic Lakers Pace

The star guards have established themselves as one of the top offensive duos. Doncic is averaging a league-high 36 points per game, while Reaves averages 24.4 points per game (ranked 16th).

As it stands, Reaves and Doncic are averaging more points per game than Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal ever did. The duo that won three consecutive titles in the early 2000s averaged a combined high of 57.5 points in 2001-02.

While it's unclear if Doncic and Reaves will reach Kobe-Shaq levels in terms of winning championships, they are fun to watch on the offensive end (and they actually like each other).

“Luka,” Reaves said in Las Vegas in July, “I mean, he’s one of my best friends on this planet. Talk to him almost every single day. He sends me videos of his golf swing and asks me what he can do to get better, and I tell him I’m not a coach.”

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