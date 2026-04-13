Lakers Get Luka Doncic Return Date After Spain Hamstring Treatment

Luka Doncic has been away from the Los Angeles Lakers since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain earlier this month, and he took an unconventional route to Spain to try to speed up his recovery. Now, there is a fresh update on where things stand.

Doncic is expected to fly back to the United States tomorrow i.e. tuesday, after spending the better part of the past week in Spain getting treated on his hamstring.

ESPN's Shams Charania, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on April 13, gave the latest on Doncic's time in Spain.

He spent the last week in Spain, from my understanding, the majority of time in Spain. He underwent multiple injection treatments in that hamstring to see if he can promote quick healing, can he promote an expedited return in a lot of ways for him to be back. My understanding is he'll be back in the States on Tuesday and then they're going to re-evaluate him." Shams Charania

Shams on Luka:



"He spent the last week in Spain from my understanding, the majority of time in Spain, he underwent multiple injection treatments in that hamstring. My understanding is he'll be back in the states on Tuesday and they're gonna reevaluate him"



On Austin:



"The… pic.twitter.com/lIiLXz9m45 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 13, 2026

Once he lands and the Lakers get him in front of their medical staff, the reevaluation will give everyone a much clearer picture of whether he has any shot at returning early.

Doncic suffered the injury on April 2 during a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A Grade 2 strain is a partial tear, and the standard recovery window sits around four to six weeks, a timeline that puts his entire first-round availability in serious doubt.

Instead of waiting it out, Doncic flew to Spain to undergo specialized injection treatments. Certain regenerative therapies are less restricted in Europe, which is why athletes sometimes make that trip when time is short.

Luka Doncic Playoff Return Timeline and Injury Risk for Lakers

The Lakers open their first-round series against the Houston Rockets on April 18. With the reevaluation still ahead of him, suiting up for Game 1 looks very unlikely.

Getting the injections done is only one part of it. Doncic still needs rest, rehabilitation, and clearance before he can even think about stepping on the court.

The series would need to stretch deep for a first-round return to even make sense. If the treatment worked and his body responded well, there is a very small possibility he returns somewhere around Games 4 or 5, but that is purely speculative at this point.

Hamstring injuries have a history of breaking down again when players come back too early, and this is already Doncic's second hamstring issue this season.

Rushing him back into a physically demanding playoff series, even partially healed, could make things significantly worse. The reevaluation will tell a lot, but the Lakers have every reason to be careful here.

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