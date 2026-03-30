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Marcus Smart Receives Final Injury Designation for Lakers vs. Wizards

Ryan Ward|
Mar 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) moves the ball ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) moves the ball ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

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Los Angeles LakersWashington Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to finish the 2025-26 NBA regular season on a high note, with eight games left on the team’s schedule.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the team will be shorthanded once again on Monday when it hosts the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena, with a few notable players set to miss the matchup.

Marcus Smart & Adou Thiero Ruled Out vs. Wizards

Veteran guard Marcus Smart continues to nurse a right ankle contusion, which will keep him sidelined for a fourth straight game. Rookie Adou Thiero is also on the mend, dealing with soreness in his left knee that will keep him in street clothes for a third consecutive game.

Along with Smart and Thiero being ruled out, superstar guard Luka Doncic will serve his one-game suspension on Monday for being assessed his 16th technical foul of the season during the win over the Brooklyn Nets last week.

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Ryan Ward
RYAN WARD

Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.

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