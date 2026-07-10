Lakers Summer League: 6 Players to Watch Closely in Las Vegas

After the conclusion of the California Classic, the Los Angeles Lakers have landed in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, with a lot of buzz about the storied franchise’s young players, who are set to be showcased at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Although there are quite a few relatively unknown players on the Lakers’ Summer League roster as per usual, the team does have some intriguing players to keep an eye on.

Six Players to Watch on Lakers’ Summer League Squad

Cameron Carr

The one player who made perhaps the biggest impression during the three-game stint in the Bay Area for the California Classic was rookie Cameron Carr, who the Lakers selected No. 24 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft recently.

Carr looked extremely comfortable right out of the gate while sporting the purple and gold at the Chase Center. He showed all aspects of his game, from being able to create his own shot, being a force to be reckoned with from beyond the arc and being as confident as they come for a rookie.

The Baylor product will be the star attraction in Las Vegas for the Lakers, but he’s not the only one who might put on a show during this tournament.

California Classic Averages: 16.7 pts (42.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT%), 3.7 rebs and 1.0 asts

Chris Manon

After playing on a two-way contract with the Lakers last season, where he spent most of his time in the G League with the then-South Bay Lakers, Chris Manon has been brought back on another two-way contract, showing the team's confidence that he could become a well-rounded NBA player.

Manon’s strength is his impact on the defensive end of the basketball floor, as he can be a pest in the backcourt that drives opposing teams crazy.

The 24-year-old guard showed his defensive prowess in the G League during the 2025-26 campaign, earning G League All-Defensive Team honors while also finishing second in the voting for G League Defensive Player of the Year.

With the Lakers in desperate need for perimeter defense, especially after the departure of Marcus Smart, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Manon could have a role on this revamped Lakers squad next season.

California Classic Averages: 14.7 pts (78.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT%), 4.7 rebs, 2.0 asts and 1.3 stls

Adou Thiero

Although it took quite some time for Adou Thiero to see time on the floor for the Lakers last season, he didn’t disappoint when he got his opportunities. He’s a high-flyer who plays with a lot of heart and determination when on the floor, which definitely drew the attention of head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff toward the end of the 2025-26 season.

Thiero is easily the most well-known player on the Lakers’ Summer League roster, who should be paid close attention to, as he is still very raw, even though he’s got a lot of potential.

The Arkansas product needs to work on being under control while on the floor, as he can be a little wild at times with his freakish athleticism, which has put him in danger of getting seriously hurt on more than one occasion.

If Thiero can put it all together while also developing a consistent shot, he might have a bright future in Los Angeles.

California Classic Averages: 11.0 pts (31.6 FG%), 3.5 rebs, 2.0 asts and 2.5 stls

Peter Suder

Along with Manon, the Lakers inked Peter Suder and AK Akereke to two-way deals after the draft, and they’ll need to prove their worth during the Summer League to stay on those contracts with Los Angeles.

Suder might have the most prove during this stint in Las Vegas, as he didn’t look great during the California Classic, shooting a putrid 20 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from deep.

The Miami (OH) product is known for his shooting, so obviously, he’s not off to a great start, but it’ll be interesting to see if he turns it around in Las Vegas.

California Classic Averages: 4.5 pts (20 FG%, 12.5 3PT%) and 4.0 rebs

AK Okereke

Unlike Suder, AK Okereke had a decent showing during the California Classic. He didn’t blow anyone away with his performance, but he didn’t struggle either.

Okereke’s defense and outside shooting are likely what made him stand out to the Lakers, prompting them to make him the first undrafted free agent off the table after the draft.

The Vanderbilt product also has some play-making ability, making him an intriguing 3-and-D wing, but it remains to be seen if he can hold his own during the Summer League.

California Classic Averages: 6.7 pts (41.7 FG%, 50 3PT%) and 3.0 rebs

Arthur Kaluma

A standout during the California Classic was Arthur Kaluma, who played for the South Bay Lakers in the G League last season. He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the parent club after the Summer League last year, but then was waived ahead of the 2025-26 NBA campaign.

Kaluma has gone through this Summer League tour before and knows what’s at stake, so he could be a player determined to prove his worth, even if he ultimately ends up with another NBA team when it is all said and done.

California Classic Averages: 14.0 pts (43.5 FG%, 10 3PT%), 4.0 rebs, 1.5 asts and 1.5 blks

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